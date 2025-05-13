Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,629. The stock has a market cap of C$162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.02. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

