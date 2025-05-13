Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
Petrus Resources Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,629. The stock has a market cap of C$162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.02. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
