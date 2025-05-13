RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RSF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.