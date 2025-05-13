RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RSF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $16.02.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
