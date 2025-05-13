Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BHB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 3,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,713. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $475.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

