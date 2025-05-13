PageGroup plc (PAGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 119.2% increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PageGroup stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 288.60 ($3.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,451. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 239 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 490.38 ($6.46). The company has a market cap of £904.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 321.44.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that PageGroup will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($131,695.18). 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

