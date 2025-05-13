SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Price Performance

SM traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 387,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,671. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,320,000 after buying an additional 69,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after purchasing an additional 835,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 296,601 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 51.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.