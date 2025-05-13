i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 89,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,711. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $826.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 1,855.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

