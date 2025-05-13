OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 717,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,152. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other OptimizeRx news, Director James Paul Lang purchased 321,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,835.20. This represents a 472.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $5,198,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 631,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OptimizeRx by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

