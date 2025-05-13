Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $7.47 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,864,003,907,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,864,009,085,825 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,864,059,653,270.2935 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000154 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,542,000.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

