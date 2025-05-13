Promising Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 12th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to businesses that research, develop, produce, and distribute medical treatments, diagnostic tools, and care services, often benefiting from long-term demographic trends and ongoing medical innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.86 on Monday, hitting $158.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,397,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,771,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $175.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,348. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $377.46 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $343.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.86. 42,264,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,704,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.66 and a beta of 1.84.

