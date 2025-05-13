Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 577836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $422,141. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

