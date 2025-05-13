monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. monday.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.69. 169,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.12. monday.com has a 52 week low of $180.66 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.64.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
