Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.59), Zacks reports.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 5,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,675. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARTL shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

