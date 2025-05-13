Treatt (LON:TET) Posts Earnings Results

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.49 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Treatt had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Treatt Price Performance

LON TET traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 266.50 ($3.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,641. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 194.80 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 570 ($7.51). The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 302.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 395.05. The firm has a market cap of £161.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Treatt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.81 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Treatt

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

