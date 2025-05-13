Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1%

BOLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 67,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

