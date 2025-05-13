Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,691,000. Mastercard makes up 4.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 114,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $578.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.88. The company has a market cap of $527.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.25.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

