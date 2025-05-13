Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 6.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $545,710.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,656 shares in the company, valued at $15,201,693.12. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. This represents a 49.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,992 shares of company stock valued at $82,831,650 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.45.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $639.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

