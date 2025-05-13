McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $338.83 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $652.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

