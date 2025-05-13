Toy Stocks Worth Watching – May 10th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Kroger, TKO Group, and GameStop are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is slang for small?cap, low?priced equities—often penny or microcap names—that investors trade more for speculative fun than for fundamental value. These issues typically have thin trading floats, high volatility and limited business track records, making them prone to large price swings and elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.78. 13,689,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,824,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $774.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,008.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,465. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $771.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $958.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $963.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.39. 4,612,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.25. 1,523,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. 4,311,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,627. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,861. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $27.53. 7,749,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,088,263. GameStop has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 152.95 and a beta of -0.76.

