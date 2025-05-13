International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.60) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Biotechnology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 90.66%.

International Biotechnology Price Performance

IBT stock remained flat at GBX 578 ($7.62) during trading on Tuesday. 69,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 594.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.73. International Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 480 ($6.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £207.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.21.

Get International Biotechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Biotechnology news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,741.56 ($65,535.65). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Biotechnology

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies.

The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.