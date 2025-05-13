Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 3.7% increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,441. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Paramount Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on PRMRF

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.