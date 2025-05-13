Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.70 Per Share

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 181.3% increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

MACF stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.36). 632,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 93.20 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 131 ($1.73). The company has a market cap of £162.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.84.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 9.76 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Macfarlane Group

In other news, insider Ivor Gray sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £16,012.88 ($21,097.34). 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

