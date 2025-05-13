Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.96. 112,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,841. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.62.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

