Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Announces Dividend of GBX 121

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 70.4% increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $71.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Admiral Group Price Performance

LON:ADM traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,326 ($43.82). 1,640,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,054. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,383 ($31.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,404 ($44.85). The firm has a market cap of £10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,074.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,799.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 216.60 ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Admiral Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Admiral Group will post 161.0199297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.