Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on May 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Instruments stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of TXN opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

