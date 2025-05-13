Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$16,737.01 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,737.01.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.10. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The company has a market cap of C$379.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$12.44.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

