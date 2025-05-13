OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $364.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $364,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

