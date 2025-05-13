Qtum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $263.89 million and approximately $64.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00002423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.36 or 0.02465054 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,641,314 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

