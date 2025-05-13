NXM (NXM) Market Cap Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

