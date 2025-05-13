Drift One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.31 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Drift has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drift has a market cap of $199.86 million and approximately $44.31 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drift token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Drift Token Profile

Drift’s launch date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,240,583 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 301,240,583.763279 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.6593322 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $55,835,819.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

