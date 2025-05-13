JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 8,828,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 14,287,221 shares.The stock last traded at $36.14 and had previously closed at $36.05.

The information services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. JD.com had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on JD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.