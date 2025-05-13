Obermeyer Wealth Partners Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

