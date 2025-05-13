Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Sharp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sharp Stock Performance

SHCAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

