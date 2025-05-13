Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Sharp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Sharp Stock Performance
SHCAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.
Sharp Company Profile
