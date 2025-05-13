Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sangamo Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,583 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 2,839 call options.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,646,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $102.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 313,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.