Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.53. Venture Global shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,892,385 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08).

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Venture Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Sabel acquired 234,500 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,369.05. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $2,342,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 803,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,260. 86.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $1,439,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global during the first quarter worth $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $938,000.

Venture Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

