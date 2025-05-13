Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.85. Vestis shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 244,596 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO William J. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,270.26. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $431,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Vestis Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $863.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 33.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Vestis by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

