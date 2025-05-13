Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $25.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rapid7 shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 143,711 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,690,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,454,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 95.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 919,955 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,255,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,518,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

