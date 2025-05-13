ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Releases Earnings Results

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ROHM Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. ROHM has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROHCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ROHM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie raised ROHM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

