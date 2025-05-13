Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.18%.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 4.1%
OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.52.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
