Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 4.1%

OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.52.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

