Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $207.22, but opened at $231.71. Monness Crespi & Hardt now has a $300.00 price target on the stock. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $241.32, with a volume of 4,397,419 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,056.70. This trade represents a 42.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,742 shares of company stock worth $25,758,259 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.