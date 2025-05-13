Obermeyer Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

