300,940 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Meridiem Capital Partners LP

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,737,000. Lam Research makes up 1.9% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,269,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

