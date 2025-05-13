London Co. of Virginia Acquires 209 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CRH were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

