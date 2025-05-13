Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes $865,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock valued at $114,400,501. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $318.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 156.07, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.