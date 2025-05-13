Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,098,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,826,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $355.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.84. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a market cap of $661.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.