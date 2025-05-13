Hang Seng Bank Limited Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1476 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of HSNGY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

