Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Announces Dividend of $0.58

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5822 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 106.0% increase from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 2.0%

SUBCY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUBCY shares. Barclays raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

