RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 3,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $9.30.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

