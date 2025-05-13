RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on May 13th, 2025

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 3,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $9.30.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.