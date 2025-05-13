Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 4.2% increase from Sound Point Meridian Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

NYSE SPMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,462. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

