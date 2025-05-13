Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of APMSF traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Aperam has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

