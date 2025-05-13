Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 371 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.06 and its 200 day moving average is $520.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $347.04 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price (down previously from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

